LOGAN, Utah -- Missing Utah State University student Baxter King was found deceased Wednesday night in Logan Canyon. No foul play is suspected, according to a press release.
King had been last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and last texted with another individual on Oct. 17, 2019.
