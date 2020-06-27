Don Hartness walks around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state flag and the American flag on Saturday, June 27, in Jackson, Mississippi. A supporter of the current flag, Hartness wanted to make his position known to lawmakers as he walked around the building for several hours. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement.