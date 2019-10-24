BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana landowner is suing the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service to halt the hunting of bison just outside Yellowstone National Park'.
The complaint filed by Gardiner, Montana landowner Bonnie Lynn and Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter contends the agencies have failed to analyze the consequences of the hunt on private property owners and visitors as required by law.
The Billings Gazette reports Lynn wants to halt bison killing within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of her home and rental cabins..
In a second related lawsuit, Lynn and L&W Construction are seeking $500,000 from the federal government.
The two complaints were filed Tuesday in a District of Columbia federal court.
U.S. Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle says the government is not commenting on the lawsuits.
