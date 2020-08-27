Civilian volunteers Brian Alvarez, left, and Nate Bramwell fight the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Bonny Doon, California, on Aug. 20. With California fire crews strapped for resources as hundreds of lightning-sparked fires broke out in one night, crews of organized residents have worked to put out spot fires themselves in a massive complex of blazes along the central coast, banding together to sneak behind evacuation lines and keep properties safe.