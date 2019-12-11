Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Becoming windy with some snow showers in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Increasingly windy with snow showers after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.