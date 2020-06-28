CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A former summer employee with the White Mountain National Forest has been named its supervisor.
Derek Ibarguen is currently the deputy forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Jackson, Wyoming. His 18-year career with the U.S. Forest Service has taken him throughout the country to national forests in North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Florida.
Ibarguen was born and raised in Maine. He was a seasonal recreation employee at the White Mountain National Forest for five summers, starting in 1995.
