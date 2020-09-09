President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking across the tarmac as he boards Air Force One on Sunday, June 14. A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize 2021 for his efforts to reach a peace agreement in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 that Trump should be considered for his work “for reaching a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.