Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.