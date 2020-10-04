This photo provided by Charles Timtim shows his daughter doing schoolwork from home in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Sept. 22. Timtim's mother doesn't think it's safe for her daughter to be back at school but she also doesn't want her exposed to an online learning program called Acellus that misspelled and mispronounced the last queen to rule the Hawaiian kingdom. Parents spotting questionable content on Acellus is forcing some school districts across the country to reconsider the program or stop using it.