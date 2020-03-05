CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Republican Party is seeking registered Wyoming Republicans who would like to attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24-28, as either a voting delegate or an alternate delegate.
Organizers said at this historic event, President Donald J. Trump will be nominated for a second term in office. Wyoming has been allotted 29 delegates and 26 alternates, some of which are designated by their respective county parties, but all to be selected "at large" during the Wyoming Republican Party State Convention on May 9 in Gillette.
In order to be considered or make a suggestion, do so through local parties or submit candidates to Executive Director Kathy Russell at execdir@wyoming.gop or David Holland, chairman of the Nominations Committee, at vicechairman@wyoming.gop.
