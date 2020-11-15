NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.
The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.
The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.
No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the "Today" show Saturday.
The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.
Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.