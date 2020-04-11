Two more confirmed cases brought Sweetwater County's total up to nine. After it was learned that local restaurant workers have the coronavirus, officials stress that there's no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through prepared food.
Law enforcement is also reporting a decline in crime corresponding with more people staying inside. In addition, multiple options are available this weekend for people to get out while maintaining safe physical distancing, such as the White Mountain Petroglyphs or online Easter church services.
