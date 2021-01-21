WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, criticized the Biden administration’s Department of the Interior decision to temporarily ban any new energy leases or permits on federal lands.
Sen. Lummis and Senate colleagues will soon release a bill to overturn the ban and ensure that the Biden administration cannot restrict new federal leases and permits without congressional consent, according to a press release.
Of the move, Sen. Lummis said:
“A mere 24 hours ago, President Biden stood before America promising to unify our nation. Yet on day one, he took divisive actions to devastate Wyoming’s economy. Make no mistake about it, the Biden Ban is a strike on the heart of Wyoming jobs, families and communities. His actions to appease the radical left will be borne disproportionately on the shoulders of states like Wyoming with high amounts of federal lands.
“This unilateral action will kill jobs, raise gas and energy prices, and further harm our ability to fund our schools, roads, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure. The price of this ban is simply one the people of Wyoming cannot afford. I will be introducing legislation with my colleagues in the coming days to stop this misguided action and ensure a future role for our nation’s abundant energy resources.”
