On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, is joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., center, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, far right, at the Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.