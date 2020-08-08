Seth Rogen speaks at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 8, 2019. A conversation between two Jewish comedians about Jewish culture and Israel has sparked an uproar by American Jews and an international spat. The fallout from the back and forth between Marc Maron and Rogen highlights the tenuous relationship between Israel, its supporters and its liberal Jewish critics in the diaspora. In his interview on the popular “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast on July 27, 2020, Rogen said amassing Jews in one country to keep them safe “doesn’t make sense.” The comments were interpreted as denying Israel’s right to exist.