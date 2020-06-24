JACKSON (AP) — A minor earthquake rattled homes Tuesday in western Wyoming and eastern Idaho.
Dozens of people from Rawlins to Driggs, Idaho, reported feeling the magnitude 3.6 quake at 8 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Such a quake is typically too small to cause serious damage and none was reported.
The epicenter was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Earthquakes aren't rare in the area near Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of quakes usually too small to be felt by people can occur in and near the park's volcanic zone every year and several fault lines run through the mountainous area.
