CHEYNNE (AP) — The new week is bringing more snow and cold to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Snow fell throughout the region from a system that swept through over the weekend and continued to bring snow, mainly in Colorado on Monday.
The National Weather Service says another round of snowfall and bitter cold will sweep through the region, starting Monday in Montana and spreading into Wyoming and Colorado Monday night and Tuesday.
Hazardous travel conditions exist in all three states from the first system.
Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming between Laramie and Rawlins was closed Sunday afternoon and reopened Monday morning.
The snow also delayed and canceled some flights at Denver International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.