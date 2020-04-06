Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.