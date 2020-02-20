CHEYENNE – Impostor scams continue to target large numbers of Americans, and as the federal government launches the 2020 Census, a majority may be susceptible to phony Census correspondence or telephone calls, according to results of a survey released by the AARP Fraud Watch Network.
“The Impostors: Stealing Money, Damaging Lives” study focused on government impostor scams, in which criminals pose as representatives of agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration or Census Bureau; and relationship scams, when fraudsters pretend to be a relative or someone seeking a romantic relationship online. Researchers also probed the effects of fraud schemes on intended victims.
Nearly half of U.S. adults (47 percent) reported that they have been targeted by an impostor scam, according to the AARP survey. The Federal Trade Commission received 647,000 reports of imposter scams during 2019, more than any other type of fraud; the FTC says government impostor scams increased more than 50 percent over 2018.
The Census presents a new opportunity for the criminals who impersonate government officials, and AARP’s survey shows that many consumers may be at risk.
-- About 70% of respondents were incorrect or unsure about whether the Census Bureau would contact them via email. Invitations to participate in the Census actually will be sent via U.S. mail.
-- More than a third (35 percent) expect or are unsure whether the Census questionnaire will ask for their Social Security number. The Census Bureau says it will never ask for sensitive information such as Social Security number, bank account information or passwords, or request payment of a fee.”
“We’ve learned that scammers are very shrewd and adept at capitalizing on current events,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a press release. “The Census has been in the news, so most people are expecting to hear soon from the Census Bureau. Scammers will use that to their advantage as they aim to deceive people into sharing sensitive information or handing over money.”
Invitations to respond to the Census will be mailed to U.S. households in March. Responses to the Census questions may be submitted online or via mail or telephone. By May, Census workers will begin visiting or contacting households that have not yet responded.
The toll of imposter scams goes beyond the financial impact, according to the AARP survey. Among those who have been targeted and/or victimized, 18 percent reported that they experienced health problems or emotional distress as a result of the encounter. People ages 18 to 49 reported health or emotional issues at a higher rate than those age 50 or older.
Among other findings of the survey:
-- 45% of people age 50 and older have been contacted by a government impostor, as compared to 35% of those ages 18 to 49.
-- 2 in 5 U.S. adults use dating websites, apps or online social groups to find potential dates or romantic partners. Of those, half encountered one of the “red flags” of romance fraud, including requests for money.
-- The majority of U.S. adults are at least somewhat familiar with government impostor scams and relationship scams (including romance fraud and the grandparent scam) -- indicating that efforts by AARP and other consumer advocates to increase public awareness are working. However,
-- 55% of survey respondents failed a 10-question fraud safety quiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.