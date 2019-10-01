CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Texas have captured a second inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Corrections officials say Robert Simpson was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday. He and Jason Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle on Sept. 22. It's believed the inmates stole a city truck in Newcastle and drove that night to Laramie, where they may have stolen another vehicle.
Green, who was arrested in Mesquite, Texas on Sunday, was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years in prison on a larceny conviction. Simpson was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years in prison for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
