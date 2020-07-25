Wilfredo Negron stands on the rooftop of one of his properties securing the zinc roof in preparation for the current hurricane season, in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Nearly three years after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, tens of thousands of homes remain badly damaged, many people face a new hurricane season under fading blue tarp roofs and the latest program to solve the housing crisis hasn't yet finished a single home.