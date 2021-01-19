President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, speaks with reporters in New York on Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. Trump pardoned Bannon on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as part of a flurry of last-minute clemency action that appears to be still in flux in the last hours of his presidency.