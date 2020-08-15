FILU.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director William "Perry" Pendley speaks at an Oct. 11, 2019, conference for journalists in Fort Collins, Colorado. President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, much to the relief of environmentalists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them.