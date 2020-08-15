Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays a wreath at the Royal British Legion Service of Commemoration at the Sumatra Railway Memorial during the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of V-J Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, England, on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020. Following the surrender of the Nazis on May 8, 1945, V-E Day, Allied troops carried on fighting the Japanese until an armistice was declared on Aug. 15, 1945.