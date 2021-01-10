An archway in the entrance of Dakhla carries an image of Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Western Sahara on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. U.S. plans to open a consulate in Western Sahara mark a turning point for the disputed and closely policed territory. U.S. recognition of Morocco’s authority over the land frustrates indigenous Sahrawis seeking independence. But others see the future U.S. consulate as a major boost for Western Sahara cities like Dakhla.