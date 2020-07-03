A remote camera set by biologist Chris Stermer shows a mountain wolverine in the Tahoe National Forest near Truckee, California, a rare sighting of the predator in the state. U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to decide by the end of August 2020, whether climate change and other threats are pushing the rare wolverine closer to extinction. Government attorneys and conservation groups that sued to force a decision filed court documents Thursday, July 2, settling the lawsuit and agreeing to the deadline.