Jane Carson-Sandler, a 1976 rape victim of Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo, stands and gives a double thumbs-up to agree with a prosecutor's statement about part of DeAngelo's anatomy, during a June 29 court hearing in Sacramento, California. Carson-Sandler says she's served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades since she was among the first of dozens of rape victims of a one-time police officer who eventually became known as the Golden State Killer. Carson-Sandler is among survivors who plan to confront DeAngelo this week during an extraordinary four days of court hearings before the 74-year-old is sentenced to life in prison.