John O’Connor, a reporter for The Associated Press in Springfield, Illinois, holds a photo of his parents, Jack and Shirley O’Connor, and him at their 60th wedding anniversary celebration on Jan. 2, 2014. Jack and Shirley O’Connor, both 90, live in the house they bought in 1959 in Freeport, Illinois. O’Connor says he and his siblings have focused on keeping their parents healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept the couple home, but hasn’t stopped the prayerful life they lead.