Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife technician Mike Ross hauls a mountain goat from a helicopter on Feb. 18, 2002. The animals were transported to a site where the goats would be tested and loaded into crates north of Big Timber, Montana, for eventual transplant to another area. Agency researchers plan to fly across the Bridger Range in a helicopter in December to capture mountain goats, test them for viruses and fit them with radio collars so they can study the goats' movements across the mountain range.