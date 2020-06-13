Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.