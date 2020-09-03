Steam rises from the huge boiler units at the coal-fired Jim Bridger Power Plant east of Rock Springs. Wyoming's governor is promoting a Donald Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution — findings questioned by a utility that owns the plants and wants to shift away from the fossil fuel in favor of wind and solar energy. Supporters say carbon capture would save coal by pumping carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas emitted by power plants — underground instead of into the atmosphere.