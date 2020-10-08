An adolescent Humpback whale designated "Whale 0140," identified through patterns on the whale's fluke, is seen from the vessel American Princess during a cruise offered by Gotham Whale, as the cetacean is spotted off the northern New Jersey coast line Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. According to Paul Sieswerda, President and CEO of Gotham Whale, sightings are up nearly a hundred fold from just a decade ago, with an abundance of menhaden seemingly driving the whale resurgence.