CASPER (AP) — Some 30 young protesters marched in Casper in response to the videotaped police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protesters Tuesday chanted and carried signs reading "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter," the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
Most interactions between the protesters and others were positive although the drivers of three trucks revved their engines to dust the protesters in exhaust.
Casper police have urged downtown businesses to close and have told people to avoid downtown during a protest planned Wednesday.
Both peaceful protests and vandalism and looting have occurred in cities nationwide since Floyd's death May 25.
