Contact tracing quickly followed the report of the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County. Officials say at least 50 people in the county are symptomatic and in quarantine awaiting test results or are not feeling ill but are voluntary self-isolating. Wyoming's confirmed cases rose to 120 total, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Now is the time to practice distancing and increased sanitation, as Wyoming has more time to prepare for the peak of local cases compared to other places in the country. After all, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that though we should be prepared for an increased number of deaths, it doesn't mean that we have to accept that as an unavoidable reality.
web only
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: More than 50 quarantined or self-isolating after local exposure
