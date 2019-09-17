ROCK SPRINGS — Those who were waiting to try the dining deck outside Bitter Creek Brewing will have to wait until next year to eat al fresco and enjoy the elevated view of Broadway.
Bitter Creek originally received a lease from the city to open the dining deck to the public from May 1 to Oct. 31, and then take it down for the winter by Nov. 7. The deck was removed a few weeks early due to roofers working on the building. Bitter Creek Brewing Owner Jane Caller said they did not want to be in their way or see damage to the deck.
“The goal of the deck was to create more interest in customers coming to the downtown area. We had hoped the process would inspire others in the community to provide more outside spaces and to encourage people to come downtown to support local businesses,” Caller said. “I feel the deck was successful in creating more options for enjoying downtown.”
While she did not have an estimate on the number of users, she said they received great feedback from customers and plan for the 9-foot by 17-foot deck to return next summer, with the support of the Rock Springs City Council.
Caller added that the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency headed by Chad Banks has been supportive and “we appreciate their time and support in trying to improve the downtown area.” She noted that Western Engineers’ design made the deck easy to assemble and take down, and White Mountain Lumber provided the transportation, making the process run smoothly.
“We will ask to lease the parking space again as soon as our current lease expires. We will look forward to next June to reinstall the deck. Hopefully we can leave the deck up into October next year,” Caller said.
“We have a tremendous amount of money and time invested in the process but feel downtown Rock Springs is well worth our effort,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.