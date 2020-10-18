ROCK SPRINGS – We may lose family members, neighbors, friends and other loved ones, but they don’t have to be forgotten. When remembered, they can still teach important lessons.
The mission of the Wyoming Silent Witness Initiative is to promote peace, healing, and responsibility in adult relationships.
Since 1985, an estimated 75 Wyoming women, seven men, four boys and one girl have been murdered as a result of domestic violence. In 1994 alone, eight women died at the hands of a husband, ex-husband, or acquaintance. Three additional children and seven males, including brothers, were also killed during these same domestic violence incidents.
Wyoming joined other states in a national initiative committed to raising the level of awareness about domestic violence.
On Feb. 28, 1997, Wyoming unveiled an exhibit as the first phase of the Silent Witness Initiative at a special ceremony in the State Capitol. The exhibit consisted of 38 life-sized wood silhouettes representing the women and children murdered as a result of domestic violence. Brandy Jo Imhoff’s small silhouette speaks for children murdered in domestic violence situations. Each adult silhouette bears a shield with the name of the murdered woman, age at time of death, and the circumstances of her death. To represent the associated victims, a male silhouette and an additional child silhouette were added to the exhibit in 2001.
Former Wyoming Attorney General William U. Hill and first lady Sherri Geringer sponsored Wyoming’s involvement in the Initiative. Department of Corrections Director Judy Uphoff supported creation of the exhibit with help from inmates at the Women’s Prison in Lusk and inmates from the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. Many individuals and nonprofit groups have and continue to work on the initiative and the Wyoming Silent Witness Committee promotes domestic violence awareness year-round.
The exhibit was displayed in the Herschler Gallery of the Capitol until it began its journey around the state of Wyoming to “bear witness” to the serious problem of domestic violence in the state.
REMEMBER THEIR STORIES
Silent Witness silhouettes have been set up in Bunning Park in Rock Springs.
Profiles from Sweetwater County residents include:
Heather McWilliams, 22, Rock Springs
Dec. 22, 1991
*Brother also killed
Heather McWilliams was murdered by a gunshot wound to the chest by her boyfriend, Michael Raybon, who also shot her brother and took her 2-week-old child.
Michael Raybon pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced on April 13, 1993, to two consecutive life sentences. He is incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Adam Douglas Franklin, 7, Rock Springs
Feb. 14, 1992
Adam Douglas Franklin lived north of Rock Springs with his mother and stepfather. On Valentine’s Day 1992, Adam’s mother went to work at the Rock Springs Post Office, where she worked the night shift. Adam was left in the care of his stepfather, Alan James Suliber. When Adam’s mother returned home from work, she went directly to bed not wanting to disturb her son so late at night. The next morning Adam was lying dead on his bedroom floor among his toys.
Examination of his body revealed bruises, contusions and missing teeth. Death was determined to have occurred as a result of “several blunt impacts to his head,” death coming as long as two hours following the injuries.
Alan James Suliber was convicted of second- degree murder and, was sentenced to life in the Wyoming State Penitentiary on Sept. 29, 1992.
Laura Bossa, 20, Rock Springs
July 20, 1994
Laura was nursing her 19-day-old infant daughter when she saw her husband, Grant, pointing a gun at her. She quickly bent over to protect their child and was shot in the top of her head.
Laura Kate Sporich was born in Mesa, Arizona. The oldest of six children, she was like a second mother to her younger sisters and brother, always the protector and peacemaker. She loved animals, the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hiking. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was an accomplished violinist, who participated in many talent shows, road shows, and dance festivals. She loved flying and was a member of the Air Force R.O.T.C. She was a beautiful, tall, young lady with a positive outlook on life.
When Laura was 15, she met Grant Bossa, who was 24. He coerced her into running away with him and she became pregnant with their first child. When they were married, he was four hours late for the wedding. He moved Laura to Tucson to separate her from her family and would not allow her to have a phone or the use of a car. He frequently attacked her religious beliefs. He lied to her. To get by, Laura re-established herself in the church. This angered Grant and he became progressively more violent, becoming physically and verbally abusive when she was pregnant with their second child. He was arrested for assault, but each time she tried to leave him he threatened to take her child. When she was pregnant again, there were many incidents of abuse and Laura obtained a protection order from the court because she feared for her life.
“We as Laura’s family hope and pray that her death will stand as a silent witness that woman everywhere will someday never have to be afraid of being beaten or murdered by their spouse.”
-- Submitted by Laura’s mother, Melanie H. Sporich
Grant Bossa was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced on Feb. 7, 1995, to 25 to 30 years. He was released on parole June 6, 2012.
Liana Mae Davidson, 22, Green River
Aug. 10, 1996
*Son Eric Robert Duke also killed
Liana Mae Davidson married Bob Duke in 1991, and they had a son, Erik Robert Duke, born Aug. 8, 1991. Liana did not let her pregnancy stop her from graduating from high school. She graduated her senior year with all A’s and B’s.
Liana was a devoted and loving mother, and Erik was the love of her life. Liana worked at the craft store and loved working with crafts and decorating. She could do any craft: her apartment was decorated so cute. She was a good homemaker, mother, and wife. Liana never complained about her life and marriage to her family. On Aug. 10, 1996, two days after Erik’s fifth birthday, Bob Duke took them for a ride up Lost Dog Road to a steep cliff and pushed them off to their deaths. It was originally declared to be an accident.
When it was brought out later that Bob was suspected of plotting to kill his parents, the case was reopened. It took six hours for the grand jury to determine if there was enough evidence to bring him to trial.
-- Submitted by Liana’s parents, Larry and Rose Davidson.
On Aug. 23, 2002, a jury convicted Bob Duke on all six counts: two for soliciting to kill his parents, two for soliciting to kill Liana and Erik, and two for murdering Liana and Erik. He is in federal custody, currently in Jonesville, Virginia.
Keri L. Ryan, 22, Green River
Dec. 11, 1996
Keri was 22 years old when her husband, Roy Dale Ryan, shot her in the neck. Keri had three children: Stephanie 6, Cody 3, and Cory 18 months. She was a great mother and loved her children very much; wanting only the best for them. Bobbie and Steve Wilkinson now have custody of their grandchildren.
“Keri helped me coach Special Olympics in 1991-1993. She worked well with handicapped children. Keri also worked for Southwest Rehabilitation Center where she continued to work with handicapped people. Keri was my best friend. She loved the Lord and had very many friends who love and miss her.”
-- Submitted by Keri’s mother, Barbara Wilkinson.
Roy Dale Ryan was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced on May 26, 1998, to life in prison. He is currently incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Debra A. Mott, 40, Point of Rocks
Oct. 9, 1997
Debra Mott was stabbed many times by her husband, John Reinhold, in their residence at Point of Rocks, Wyoming.
Debbie was a great person. She loved people and was always ready to listen to you and to tell you stories that had happened to her. She always made you feel important and she would try to help you in any way she could. If you ever needed someone to talk to she was always there to listen. Everyone who ever met her was moved by her. She made a lasting impression on their lives. She always lived life to the fullest. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
John Reinhold pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced on July 6, 1998, to 25 to 35 years. John was released to parole on June 16, 2014.
Leysa Michelle Bernal, 21, Green River
May 29, 1999
Leysa was born Nov. 27, 1977. On Saturday, May 29, 1999, Leysa was shot twice in the face by her ex-boyfriend, Lawrence “Duke” Howard, at the home of her mother, Chris Bernal. Chris was present along with her sister Crista and Leysa’s son, Michael.
Six weeks earlier, their 10-month-old son’s leg was broken as Duke was physically attacking Leysa.
Leysa did everything right, with an order of protection for her son and herself.
“She is our ‘ANGEL FOR ETERNITY’ and loved and missed by her son, mom, dad, brother, three sisters, two grandmothers, and all of her family and friends.”
“Looking at little Michael really bothers us because he has no parents and two young lives were wasted for no reason.”
-- Submitted by Leysa’s mother, Chris Bernal.
Duke Howard was originally given a 52 year to life sentence in the Wyoming State Penitentiary as a plea agreement for second-degree murder. In November 2000, Duke Howard committed suicide at the state prison and was buried on Leysa’s birthday.
Cheryl Ann Ward, 41, Green River
Aug. 17, 2002
On Aug. 17, 2002, Robert Siler stabbed Cheryl Ann Ward in the heart after an argument. Siler brutally took the life of our mother after he walked up to her from behind and thrust the knife deeply into her chest. Siler abused and controlled our mother.
Cheryl was a beautiful woman, the mother of four daughters and four grandsons: her youngest grandson was born after she was killed. She could touch the saddest heart and turn tears into smiles. Her sweet spirit touched so many lives. She would help anyone who needed help whenever they needed it. Cheryl was a gardener, homemaker, and loved the outdoors and nature itself.
“We miss her every day and wish that we could have one more chance to hug her, kiss her, to tell her goodbye and that we loved her. We did not get that chance nor did she. Nothing can bring her back to us or ever replace what we have lost. Within our hearts is also a hole which will never heal. We have only memories of her and of the way she was.
A beautiful woman, mother, and grandmother who loved us dearly.”
A mother is never forgotten.
-- Submitted by Cheryl’s daughters
Robert Siler was convicted of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for the murder of Cheryl Ann Ward.
Dawnita Elizabeth Evans Brandon, 32, Rock Springs
July 30, 2007
Dawnita was brutally murdered from stab wounds inflicted on her by her husband. She was 32.
Dawnita was born Nov. 30, 1974, in Lawrence, Kansas. She moved to Rock Springs in 2005 where she met her husband Timothy Brandon.
Dawnita was very vibrant, beautiful woman, she loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Her goal in life was to be someone everyone could be proud of, and we were. She never had a chance when she walked through her front door that fateful evening.
Dawn is missed every day. “Never Forgotten.” She is “Our Special Angel.” We miss her.
We will fight to never have him released!
Submitted by her mother Cheryl Evans; son Dakota Nowa; daughter Faith Evans; brothers Ben, Matt and Rick Johnson; grandparents Clifford and Barbara Evans; stepparents Jimmie and Donna Johnson; Dawn’s best friends and cousins Barbara Ann and Candy Dawn; uncle Robin Evan; plus many other family members
Timothy Brandon pled guilty to second-degree murder under a plea agreement and was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison. He is not eligible for parole until July 2045. He resides at the Wyoming Penitentiary.
Cara Mia Bonsell, 42, Rock Springs
June 24, 2010
Cara was born Nov. 14, 1967. On Thursday, June 24, 2010, she was shot in the face by her husband, Terrence Hayes. The family prefers to use Cara’s maiden name of Bonsell.
Cara was an avid horsewoman, participating in the Parelli horsemanship methods. She loved animals. Her two horses and five dogs were her pride and joy. She was a graduate of the University of Wyoming and Kansas State University. She received many honors while at both universities and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. At the time of her death, she worked as a chemist for Schlumberger. She had a great work ethic and was extremely accomplished in all she undertook.
Cara was very active with the Humane Society in Sweetwater County. She participated in Relay for Life as well. She had a terrific sense of humor and a love for life.
Her mother, father, and brother, Kirk, miss her tremendously.
-- Submitted by Cara’s mother, Iris M. Bonsell
Terrance Hayes was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He is being held by the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
SHOWING SUPPORT
The YWCA has set out purple bracelets throughout Rock Springs and Green River for individuals to wear in support of victims and ending domestic violence. Simplot donated funds for to purchase purple lights and ribbons to decorate 11 trees along Dewar Drive, and the Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team helped decorate those trees this year.
If anyone would like to donate funds to the YWCA in memory of a loved one, they can send a check to YWCA of Sweetwater County, P.O. Box 1667, Rock Springs, WY 82902.
Workers at the YWCA are also always willing to sit down with family/friends of victims to hear about their story and learn about who he/she was.
