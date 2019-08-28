From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
UW raises ACT score requirement
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming's board of trustees voted this month, at the request of university administrators, to set a minimum ACT score of 17 for students to be admitted to the school.
Previously, high school graduates could be assured admission to UW, albeit with some remedial classes, if they had a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5-2.99. No standardized test score was required.
However, that new policy will still require those students with a sub-3.0 GPA to have a GPA of at least 17 or an SAT score of 900.
Kyle Moore, UW's associate vice provost for enrollment management, said that, in recent years, about 20 freshmen admitted under the old requirement would now be disqualified from admittance based on low ACT scores.
Only about half of those students continue at the university after their freshman year, he said.
Forty-five students who were admitted during 2018's record-breaking freshman class would be disqualified.
About half the students have not returned to school, and 16 were suspended for substandard grades, Moore said.
UW's top attorney, Tara Evans, who guides much of the university's revisions to its regulations, told trustees this month that "the administration believes this is a very positive thing" to ensure students succeed as freshmen.
"We wanted to make sure we weren't putting students in a position where they were going to struggle and not succeed," she said.
Climber rescued after falling in Grand Teton
JACKSON (WNE) — A 20-year-old French Canadian man was climbing by himself in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday morning when he fell 50 feet.
Although Maxime Blondel was injured, he was able to pull out his cell phone and call for help.
Park rangers got the call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and flew by helicopter to Blondel's location.
"They were unable to land or perform a short haul because it was so windy," park public information specialist C.J. Adams said. "There were rangers in Garnet Canyon, so they responded there to his location."
Rangers reached Blondel, provided an initial assessment and took him down via a wheeled litter — essentially a stretcher mounted on bicycle-like tires. Including the painstaking procedure of moving the litter down the mountain, the rescue took about eight hours.
"Because of the conditions they weren't down until 7:30 p.m.," Adams said.
Park officials said the incident serves as a good reminder that rangers and rescue personnel can't always respond by helicopter.
"It extends the time needed to extract people out of the mountains," Adams said.
Details about how Blondel fell were not available at press time. He was attempting to climb Disappointment Peak.
His injuries were also not released, but officials said they were not life threatening.
Cheyenne smoking ban now includes e-cigs
CHEYENNE (WNE) — E-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices are now on a list of smoking instruments banned in certain public places by a 2006 ordinance.
With an 8-1 vote Monday night, the Cheyenne City Council gave final approval to an amendment that adds electronic smoking devices to an ordinance that already bans cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The amendment bans electronic smoking devices "that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah."
The amendment excludes devices designed to deliver prescription medications, such as inhalers.
"I'm very pleased that the amendment passed," said Councilman Jeff White, who sponsored the ordinance amendment. "I just feel it was a logical extension of an already existing ordinance, that most businesses had already put signs up that said no vaping in their establishments."
The amendment redefines smoking as "inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated tobacco, nicotine or other product intended for inhalation, including hookah and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic."
Saratoga man convicted of possession of nearly quarter pound of meth
RAWLINS (WNE) – A Saratoga man caught earlier this year with nearly a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine was last week convicted by a district court judge of three felony counts.
Ryan Scott Simmons, 30, could spend up to 47 years in prison and pay upwards of $65,000 in court-related fines.
He was found guilty of one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, including two respective felony counts of intent and conspiracy to deliver.
On Feb. 28, according to court records, Simmons, who was riding with 26-year-old driver Jessica Lyn Nadeau of Rawlins, was headed westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 274 when they were pulled over by a Wyoming Highway Patrolman for having a cracked windshield.
While the routine traffic was being conducted, a drug-detection K-9 was deployed to perform a sniff test, which soon indicated a positive detection of narcotics.
Although Nadeau originally told authorities that "there should not be any controlled substances in the vehicle," once the K-9 alerted, she admitted that she had purchased about one gram of marijuana in Colorado.
Simmons, meanwhile, was seen by an assisting trooper reaching "under his seat while he was speaking to him," according to the affidavit.
Contraband items found upon a subsequent search included two scales, various drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and and a plastic bag that contained approximately a quarter pound of what later tested positive for meth.
Nadeau said she and Simmons traveled in his vehicle to Denver, Colorado to pick up a large amount of methamphetamine that he intended to sell in Rawlins, according to court records.
Fire near Pathfinder more than quadruples to 7,000 acres
CASPER (WNE) — A fire burning near Pathfinder Reservoir more than quadrupled in size in 24 hours.
The fire — which authorities now say was caused by lighting — has thus far claimed about 7,000 acres of mostly grassland in Carbon County, according to an update released Monday afternoon. Crews had not contained any of the fire.
Three hotshot crews, three helicopters and two airplanes were among the resources fighting the fire Monday afternoon. Eleven fire engines were also assigned to the blaze.
Lightning ignited the fire Saturday in a rural area east of Pathfinder Reservoir. It had burned 500 acres as of Sunday morning, but tripled in size that day amid dry, hot and windy conditions. Although the blaze was mostly constricted to Pyramid Mountain on Sunday morning, winds that peaked at 40 mph pushed the fire toward Pedro Mountain Ranch Road on Sunday evening. Firefighters on Sunday night burned out potential fuel near Rocky Gap Road.
The BLM is fighting the blaze along with several state and local agencies.
Firefighting aircraft are using Pathfinder Reservoir as a water source. Authorities have asked people to say away from the reservoir, and the Bishop's and Marina boat ramps were closed Monday.
Evacuations of Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road, and Cardwell Ranch were implemented Sunday and remained in place Monday afternoon. Firefighting operations also closed the areas west of Leo to the Pathﬁnder National Wildlife Refuge, and north of Leo to the Natrona County line.
Vehicle strikes, kills another wolf in Grand Teton National Park
JACKSON (WNE) — Canyon Phillips had the rare experience of seeing his first wild wolf up close last weekend, though unfortunately the canine had just expired.
The 3-year-old son of wildlife-watching guide Taylor Phillips probably didn't grasp what exactly was going on when he crawled up to investigate the still-warm carcass of the grayish-white lobo late on Saturday. Moments before the female adult wolf had been fatally hit by a vehicle cruising down Grand Teton National Park's main interior road near Colter Bay Village.
The Phillips family rolled by just as Teton Interagency firefighters, who were also driving by, were dragging the animal's carcass off the road.
The wolf was a 7-year-old female from the Huckleberry Pack, which had been tracked and given a unique identification number by the National Park Service in the past.
Grand Teton biologist John Stephenson said that the aging lobo's cause of death — a vehicle strike — is common for wolves within the park's boundaries. Fourteen wolves have been hit and killed on park roads since 2005, he said.
"We have an average of one a year," Stephenson said. "In the park, it is the No. 1 cause of mortality for wolves."
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck the Huckleberry Pack wolf did not report it, although that is a legal requirement. Another motorist who witnessed the hapless animal being hit did phone authorities, but the reporting party did not provide enough detail for law enforcement to pursue. No investigation into the animal's death is underway, park wildlife
Douglas man faces 26 counts of sexual abuse of minor
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man was charged Aug. 13 with nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of promoting obscenity after the victim confided in a school counselor.
Alexander Lavine, of Douglas, was arrested after an investigation where the victim, now 12 years old, alleged that Lavine had sexually abused her during the summers from July 2017 to August 2019, according to the affidavit.
Lavine admitted to officers that he knew the victim and that he had performed oral sex on her and had inserted his finger into her vagina on numerous occasions over the years. Lavine also admitted to knowing the victim's age, according to the affidavit.
Lavine has been bound over to the Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.
