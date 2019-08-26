From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man drowns after drift boat overturns
JACKSON (WNE) — A family was fly-fishing from their drift boat on the Snake River on Friday when their trip took a deadly turn.
The private drift boat hit a rock near the bridge just north of the Snake River KOA, first responders said.
Officials are now trying to determine how 69-year-old Greenville, Mississippi, resident George Roulhac died in the accident.
"The driver of the drift boat said they were coming down under the bridge where there is construction, and someone had told him to stay to the left to avoid a new wave, so he did," Teton County Sheriff's Office Master Deputy Kurt Drumheller said. "But he ended up hitting a rock, and it pushed them into the bridge support beam and it threw them sideways and it flipped the boat."
Roulhac and two other men who were in the boat were tossed into the water and floated about a quarter-mile downstream.
As they floated toward the Snake River KOA, everyone, including Roulhac, was accounted for and alert, Drumheller said.
"One of the men said to Roulhac, 'Hey, are you OK?' " Drumheller said. "And he said, 'Yeah, I am good.' "
Witnesses said Roulhac seemed fine and was close enough to shore to stand up, but about 15 seconds later they turned around and he was "floating face down."
Relatives pulled him to shore at the KOA and started CPR, which deputies and paramedics continued for an hour, but Roulhac couldn't be revived. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Contest to help tribal startups
CASPER (WNE) — A new competition could net Wind River entrepreneurs thousands of dollars and guidance to help launch a business while encouraging economic development on the reservation.
The University of Wyoming is sponsoring a startup challenge to give away $25,000 each in seed money to two tribal entrepreneurs with innovative and sustainable business ideas benefiting the Wind River Reservation.
While all proposals will be considered, those related to microbial ecology, the environment and stewardship, land and resource management, or data science are preferred, according to a poster shared at a Wyoming Legislature Select Committee on Tribal Relations meeting last week in Fort Washakie.
"Entrepreneurship isn't something that we innately have," James Trosper, Director of UW's High Plains American Indian Research Institute, said at the meeting. "It's something that has to be taught and the best way to teach that is by going through the process."
Those who are part of the competition will get business coaching and guidance. Trosper said they also are planning workshops for community members.
For indigenous people, including those on Wind River, their history with the federal government has added an extra obstacle when it comes to starting a business, he said.
In exchange for giving up their land and the opportunities that came with the land, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho people were confined to the Wind River Reservation, with the federal government providing rations. That helped create a "culture of dependency," Trosper said, adding that "it's time for us to change that." Starting and owning businesses can help to reverse that mindset, he said.
Man sentenced to prison in overdose death
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man who injected a 27-year-old woman with a dose of heroin that killed her and abandoned her in a car after staging it to look like suicide will spend 12 to 16 years in prison for the two crimes.
Jacob G. "Wally" Wallentine, 28, was sentenced Friday afternoon to eight to 10 years for manslaughter and four to six years for disposing of a dead human body to conceal a felony. The terms are to be served consecutively, or back to back. But they are to be served concurrently with a three- to five-year prison sentence Wallentine received in June for possession of meth.
Tamlyn Delgado was found dead Oct. 3 in the driver's seat of her car with a tourniquet around her right arm and a syringe in her lap. Campbell County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Henkes said Wallentine "staged" the scene to look like she had given herself the overdose.
Delgado's mother, Sophia Allen, told District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan that the last two years have been devastating for her family because of addiction. Fifty-three days before Delgado's death, her brother died of an overdose, despite Delgado's efforts to revive him before paramedics arrived.
She had vowed that the death of her brother Galen not be in vain, Allen said. She started attending recovery meetings to work on her habits and hangups.
But then Delgado, who was 80% wheelchair-bound because of a rare autoimmune disorder, got involved with Wallentine.
Hikers to pay for helicopter rescue
RIVERTON (WNE) — Two hikers are paying for the helicopter that flew them out of the Wind River Mountains after getting lost on a camping trip last week, officials said Friday.
The male subjects were uninjured, and they had food and water, undersheriff Mike Hutchison said, but they "bit off more than they could chew" and "realized they were in over their heads."
They called the Sublette County Sheriff's Office earlier this week via satellite phone, according to reports. That agency contacted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday after confirming the hikers' location.
Coordinates listed on the sheriff's report indicate the hikers were at a lake along Bull Lake Creek east of Douglas Peak.
"They were in a pretty remote alpine area," Hutchison said. "They walked in somewhere around 30 miles (and) they didn't know where to go from there."
The spot in question is designated as wilderness, he said, so a helicopter was not able to fly to the men directly.
"We're not allowed to land helicopters in the wilderness if it's not a dire emergency," Hutchison said.
Instead, officials asked "some pretty experienced mountaineers" to give the hikers directions to a rendezvous point at the wilderness boundary where they could be picked up.
By Friday mid-morning Hutchison said the hikers had reached the designated spot and a helicopter had been dispatched to meet them.
The ride will cost about $1,800 an hour, Hutchison estimated, and the hikers will get the bill.
Lawmakers prep bill making tribal ID legal for voting
RIVERTON (WNE) — In a Monday meeting in Fort Washakie, members of the Wyoming Select Committee on Tribal Relations worked through a proposed bill that would endow tribal identification cards with the voting criteria mandated by federal law.
Federal law states a registered driver may not use a tribal ID alone to register to vote, as tribal ID cards do not link to criminal history and other databases.
There is no overwhelming push to change that law at this time, but on the state level, tribal leaders and legislators, along with Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, have worked through a proposed Wyoming House Bill that would allow tribal IDs to be used in voter registration, provided they are printed with a driver's license number or, for unregistered drivers, the last four digits of a Social Security number.
Currently, state law requires that any person who is registered to drive in Wyoming must produce his or her driver's license number in order to register to vote in Wyoming. A person who is not registered to drive may give the last four digits of his or her Social Security number and an accepted form of identification – including a tribal ID.
During Monday's meeting Freese said she is "excited about the bill."
"It puts a little bit of onus on the tribes" to add the driver's license or Social Security information to the tribal ID card, she said, but county government is "ready to roll with it."
Woodruff Narrows Reservoir makes four Wyoming lakes containing harmful bacteria
EVANSTON (WNE) — Woodruff Narrows Reservoir is one of four Wyoming lakes to contain cyanobacteria, commonly referred to as blue-green algae.
The harmful bacteria have left two dogs dead after swimming in another Wyoming lake and prompted warnings from state agencies.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has posted warning signs near the Narrows stating, "Advisory: Harmful cyanobacterial blooms have been identified in this waterbody."
Woodruff Narrows has been a favorite area in Uinta County for fishing, swimming and camping since the 1960s. Now, it should be off limits for any recreational activity involving canines.
Cyanobacteria can form blooms that produce toxins and other irritants that pose a risk to human, pet and livestock health.
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) issues a recreational use advisory for publicly accessible waterbodies once the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) determines that harmful levels of cyanobacteria and/ or toxins are present in the water. Three other Wyoming lakes are currently reported by the DEQ to contain cyanobacteria, including Eden Reservoir (Sweetwater County), Toltec Reservoir (Albany County) and Leazenby Lake (Albany County).
Recently, two dogs have been reported to have died after swimming in Leazenby Lake. WGFD Regional Fishery Supervisor Robb Keith covers Uinta County, Sweetwater County, Lincoln County and a small part of Carbon County waters.
Keith said, "The cyanobacteria blooms are a result of warmer temperatures possibly due to climate change and possibly other factors. We don't know yet. The blooms won't die off until the temperature cools. There is no method for getting rid of them."
Carbon County sees fourth-quarter economic increase
RAWLINS (WNE) – Carbon County added 249 jobs in average monthly employment between 2017 and last year, according to recently released quarter four figures by the Wyoming Department of Workforce services.
The figures reveal that quarter four ended last year with 6,917 jobs compared to 6,668 in 2017.
For total wages, meanwhile, Q4 2018 saw a $9,264,553 uptick from 2017. It shot up from $76,623,727 total payouts in Q4 2017 to $85,888,280 in Q4 2018, causing a 12.1% growth.
This reflects on average weekly wages, as well.
Carbon County for Q4 2018 saw a $71 increase in average weekly wages from the year prior, growing from $884 per week in 2017 to $995. This marks an 8.1% increase in weekly wages.
"I think a lot of it has to do with some of the wind projects and those people coming in and hiring," said Cindy Wallace, executive director of Carbon County Economic Development. "More people are coming in. Usually fall in to winter, a lot of the jobs decrease, so that's pretty good for that time of year."
So far, activity from more than a handful of major energy projects rounding up to billions of dollars in production takes the lion's share of recent economic enhancements.
Fire ban may be on horizon in Teton County
JACKSON (WNE) — Federal, state and local fire officials are closely watching fire conditions in Teton County as the weather remains hot and dry.
During a conference call Tuesday, officials with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the National Weather Service discussed the possibility of a fire ban.
"If it stays dry it is probably coming," Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen said.
Under Wyoming state law, the county fire warden can impose fire restrictions because of extreme conditions or drought, to lessen the chances of human-caused fires.
"As the fire chief I look at the valley floor," Hansen said. "It's dryer than the mountain range. I look to see if the grasses will carry a significant distance."
Fire danger remains "high" in Teton County and was increased on Wednesday to "very high" in the Wyoming zone, the southwest corner of Teton Interagency Fire rating areas.
Andy Norman, forest fuels specialist for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, said his agency isn't quite ready to sign off on fire restrictions.
"You don't want to go in and out of restrictions in one day," Norman said. "People are hiking into the Winds, and they'll be in there for a week. It's why we try to do it in a coordinated manner."
Specialists are constantly measuring moisture levels and the dryness of grass, brush and trees.
There are two fires burning in Teton County, but they are in remote areas and not moving much, Hansen said.
The Forest Service is keeping an eye on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.