From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Authorities investigate death in Lander detention facility
RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the the death of a 31-year-old Fremont County man who was found deceased Aug. 31 in his cell at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander.
In an official statement, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the man died of an apparent suicide.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen, who is investigating the death with the FCSO and the Lander Police Department, did not confirm that officially at the time.
“I’m not going to comment on that since it’s still under investigation,” he said Wednesday. “I prefer to wait until everything is in.”
He would not release the man’s name but said an autopsy has been completed.
An obituary published Thursday provided information on a 31-year-old man named Ty Wolfname whose date of death in Lander was listed as Aug. 31.
Stratmoen said his official report would be available in the coming weeks.
FCSO records indicate Stratmoen’s agency responded to the death just before 3 p.m. that day on Railroad Street in Lander, which is the location of the detention center.
Sex offender moved to Wyoming to ‘fly under radar’
GILLETTE (WNE) — Prosecutors are recommending prison time for an Oregon sex offender who moved to Gillette more than a year ago to “fly under the radar” and take some college classes.
George Cook IV never registered as a sex offender — a fact law enforcement learned after he was arrested in domestic violence cases in February. The cases were consider felonies because he had two previous convictions for domestic violence in 2016 in Washington and 2017 in Oregon.
The second incident also involved strangulation of a household member and aggravated assault and battery.
Cook, 42, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, strangulation, aggravated assault and battery and failure to register as a sex offender, all felonies. Another felony count of domestic battery was dismissed, as well as misdemeanor counts of interfering with an emergency call and destruction of property.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend a two- to four-year prison sentence for the domestic battery and failure to register charges and three- to five-year sentences for strangulation and aggravated assault. Most of those will be consecutive. He can argue for less. He also must pay restitution of $13,305 to Medicaid.
Sheriff’s investigators learned Cook was a sex offender and had not registered as one when he moved to Wyoming in April 2018, according to court documents.
He told investigators that he was “just trying to fly under the radar” when he moved to Wyoming to go to college to get a degree in diesel mechanics. He then intended to move back to Oregon.
