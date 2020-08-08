CASPER (AP) — A shooting in Casper, Wyoming, has left one dead and one person injured.
The Oil City News reports Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said at about 7:00 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported kidnapping on South Jefferson.
Reports said a person was being held against their will at gunpoint by multiple people, Ladd said.
Officers reportedly announced themselves at the front door of a private Casper residence, and then forced their way inside. Shots were fired, with bullets coming through a bedroom door, police said.
"An exchange of gunfire took place and officers gained entry into the bedroom," Ladd said.
Multiple people were found inside the bedroom. One person was injured and one was dead from gunfire, she said.
At this time it is unknown if the injured and deceased individuals were struck by police gunfire or gunfire from another source.
