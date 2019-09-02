LARAMIE -- An exhibit now on display at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center draws inspiration from the world under our feet.
“SOIL: The Rainbow Beneath,” is the product of a collaboration between soil scientist Karen Vaughan and artist Diana Baumbach, who used Wyoming-grown fiber, plants and soil to create and dye the textiles and paper in their pieces. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9.
Vaughan is an assistant professor in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management who studies soil development and formation. She had already been integrating soil into weaving and knitting when she saw a call for applications for the UW Biodiversity Institute’s Biodiversity in Art Grant, which supports projects that interpret the natural world in creative ways.
She sought out Baumbach, an associate professor in the Department of Visual and Literary Art, as a collaborative partner.
“It seemed slightly different than what I did in the past, which is an exciting place to start,” Baumbach said.
The exhibit features small-scale weavings representing soil profiles found in different ecosystems, such as forest, floodplain, rangeland and wetland. For example, the floodplain ecosystem contains waterlogged soil and iron oxide concentrations. Soil in an urban ecosystem has topsoil atop fill materials that are heavily influenced by human activity.
Vaughan used fiber from alpaca, sheep and buffalo, all of which graze on plants that grow in Wyoming soils. She dyed them a rainbow of colors using a variety of natural materials. The horizontal and vertical planes of the weavings illustrate the layers and movement of soil.
“When you dig deeper, there’s tremendous variability and biodiversity below ground,” she said. “It’s not just brown. It’s literally all the colors you can find.”
Meanwhile Baumbach collected soil and plant samples at different field sites, which she incorporated into handmade paper. She used the paper to create works evoking the colors and layers of soil and the earth’s surface.
Vaughan said she and Baumbach both found themselves in different professional realms throughout the course of the project. For her, it was the opening reception for the exhibit. Baumbach was less familiar with tromping through a muddy field site and digging in the dirt.
At the same time, they encountered a surprising similarity in the way they use language to describe colors in their respective fields and in the classroom.
“We have a project where we focus on exploring a range of hue, value and chroma, or intenstity,” Baumbach said. “That’s the same language that soil scientists use to describe their observations of soil.”
A community weaving wall allows visitors to respond to the exhibit by contributing to the weaving. The pair are planning a weaving workshop for this fall.
Once the exhibit closes, it will travel to the UW Geology Museum for display.
