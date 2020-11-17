SHERIDAN — Abortion reporting in Wyoming is a morass of conflicting numbers, which may or may not provide the entire picture of what is happening in the state.
But one thing is for sure, according to Crystal Merriam, advancement director for Legacy Pregnancy Center. These numbers — whatever they are — are important.
“We serve people considering abortion as an option as well as people exploring adoption and parenting,” Merriam said. “Right now, we’re not sure if we’re reaching everyone who might need us. Are we serving all the people who are thinking about abortion or who might need post-abortion services? We don’t know how much of our potential demographic we’re actually serving. So that’s why the numbers matter to us, and they would be great to know.”
But what exactly are the numbers? Well, that’s a little harder to decipher.
Technically, Wyoming has required doctors to report abortions since 1977. House Bill 103 set forth the standard reporting form each doctor had to fill out, but there was no enforcement mechanism to make sure they followed through. This meant abortion providers often just avoided reporting to the state altogether.
“I do not report to the state because it is none of their business,” Jackson Hole’s Dr. Brent Blue of the Emerg-A-Care abortion clinic told Rewire News Group in 2018. Blue is one of two doctors in the state who perform abortions.
Historically, Wyoming has shared what abortion data it has collected with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last CDC Abortion Surveillance Report in 2016 reported less than 20 abortions in the state, which may be indicative of the lack of cooperation from providers like Blue and Dr. Giovannina Anthony, also of Jackson.
Reporting by the Guttmacher Institute — a pro-choice research organization, which spent its first four decades as a branch of Planned Parenthood — varies from CDC reports. The Institute collects its data by performing regular national censuses of all organizations known for, or suspected of, providing abortion services. Blue and Anthony told Rewire News Group that while they don’t report to the state, they do report to Guttmacher.
Thus, the most recent data from Guttmacher— from 2017— may provide a clearer picture. The institute reported 140 abortions performed in the state in 2017 – drastically more than the 20 reported by the CDC a year earlier.
“Since 1977— since I was 5 years old— there’s been a law on the books requiring abortion providers in the state to report, but it has been largely ignored, and we know this,” Mike Leman, legislative liaison for the diocese of Cheyenne, told legislators during a digital Labor Committee meeting Nov. 5. “The Guttmacher Institute’s reports suggest that there have been many more happening for the last four or five decades than the state was made aware of.”
This discrepancy in data is why the Wyoming Legislature sought to sure up abortion reporting with the revision of House Bill 103 in 2019. The bill allows the Board of Medicine to sanction doctors who don’t tell the state they performed an abortion.
Providers are now required to submit an induced termination of pregnancy — or ITOP— report within 20 days of an abortion procedure. The report includes information about the patient’s age, race, county of residence and previous pregnancies, including past abortions, miscarriages, births and children living or dead. It also requires details of the termination, including the type of procedure used, complications and gestational age of the fetus—including fetal weight and length.
In addition to the physician requirements, the new legislation requires the Wyoming Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Service to submit an annual report on abortions to the public. When the changes to House Bill 103 were approved, legislators expressed hope the first report would provide clarity on just how many abortions occur in the state.
“We passed this piece of legislation in 2019 because we were not getting the data from providers as far as how many abortions were actually taking place in the state,” said. Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, who sponsored the revisions of House Bill 103. “We had independent institutions like the Guttmacher Institute that were reporting significant amounts of abortions within the state, whereas… we had testimony from our state health officer that we have had less than five abortions in the last five years... So we knew something was off. The idea here is that, to ensure that we have good policy, we need to have good data.”
But even after the release of the first WDH report — featuring data collected during the final six months of 2019 — the numbers are as confusing as ever, legislators said during their digital meeting. If anything, the waters have been muddied a bit more.
The 2019 report said 31 medication abortion procedures were performed in the state during the last six months of 2019. These included 26 procedures on Wyoming residents and 5 procedures on out-of-state residents. Eighteen of the abortions were performed after six weeks of gestation or less, while the other 13 were performed between the seventh and tenth weeks of gestation. There were no surgical abortions performed.
Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar who prepared the report, said he was confident in the accuracy of the report prepared by the state.
“I can only comment on the data that we get, but I guess… the confidence level is that previously we weren’t receiving reports like we are today so I’m confident that the providers understand the requirements that have been put into law, and I’m confident they’re following it because we (they) are getting those reports to us,” Beaudoin said.
Others at the meeting — including Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne — were concerned the report may not be providing the full picture.
“The last (Guttmacher) data was like 150 or something,” Wilson told Beaudoin. “With this only being medication ones, it looks to me almost like any surgical ones are no longer being reported at all. I guess I don’t have quite your level of confidence. That doesn’t make sense to me. But I guess you only know what you’ve got.”
During public comment at the committee meeting, those in attendance emphasized the state had a long way to go when it came to accurately representing abortions.
“This report to my way of thinking… is unsatisfactory on many levels,” said Marti Halverson, former state representative and current president of Right to Life of Wyoming. “This report raises more questions than it answers. It frankly…seems cursory and minimal. Our members wonder why more comprehensive data is not available… We hope that future reports will look much different and be more comprehensive.”
Evanston pastor Jonathan Lange responded to the data, as well.
“At the most basic level, the Guttmacher report indicates that the implementation of Wyoming’s abortion reporting statute is only documenting half of the abortions that the nation’s leading abortion research organization is documenting,” Lange said. “In six months, 31 abortion reporting forms were received. The Guttmacher data would lead us to expect 55 to 70 of those forms in that same time period… I would encourage the committee to seek satisfactory answers to these questions.”
Although most at the virtual meeting agreed the state’s reporting needed improvement, it wasn’t immediately clear just what changes needed to be made. Committee members agreed to review both the reporting form and the current legislation to determine what changes, if any, need to be made going forward.
Merriam said she was hopeful the state could start collecting accurate, relevant data as soon as possible.
“If every state did it and did it well, I definitely believe we would have a more accurate picture,” Merriam said. “But right now, the picture is less than clear.”
