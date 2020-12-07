CHEYENNE — An additional 23 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents were reported on Monday, Dec. 7, bringing the state total to 280 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count. Deaths are not counted in more than one state.
— An older Big Horn County woman died in late November. She was hospitalized in another state. It’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An adult Big Horn County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An adult Carbon County man died in late November. He was hospitalized. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Fremont County woman died in late November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Fremont County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Fremont County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state. It’s unclear whether she had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Laramie County man died in November. He was hospitalized. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Laramie County woman died in late November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Laramie County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Lincoln County woman died in late November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Lincoln County man died in late November. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Natrona County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Natrona County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Niobrara County man died in late November. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Sheridan County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An adult Sublette County woman died earlier in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Sweetwater County man died in late November. He was a resident of an out-of-state long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An adult Uinta County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Washakie County man died in late November. He was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Washakie County woman died in late November. She was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
As of Monday afternoon, Dec. 7, there have been 32,196 lab-confirmed cases and 4,789 probable cases reported among Wyoming residents since the pandemic began.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.