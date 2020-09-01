CHEYENNE — Four deaths have been added to Wyoming’s coronavirus-related total, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The people who died were Wyoming{span} residents who tested positive for COVID-19. {/span}
An older Fremont County woman with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died in late August. She had been hospitalized in another state for treatment.
An older Washakie County man died in July after being hospitalized. He had been exposed to the virus during a previously identified local nursing home outbreak.
An older Lincoln County man with health conditions died in late June. He had been hospitalized in another state for treatment.
An older woman who was a Park County resident died in July in an out-of-state hospital after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.
It is not unexpected to experience delays in reporting deaths among Wyoming residents that occur in other locations, according to the department.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
WDH reporting of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents follows the same standards that have long been used by the state for tracking influenza-related deaths, according to a press release.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 41 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,282 lab-confirmed cases and 584 probable cases reported.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
