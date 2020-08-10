By the numbers

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10

Albany:30

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 15

Carbon: 66

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 87

Goshen: 23

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 75

Lincoln: 16

Natrona: 20

Niobrara: 0

Park: 45

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 18

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater:14

Teton: 40

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 31

Weston: 1

Total: 533

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 33

Campbell:101

Carbon: 77

Converse:21

Crook:10

Fremont: 438

Goshen: 29

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 357

Lincoln: 77

Natrona: 199

Niobrara: 1

Park: 124

Platte:4

Sheridan: 54

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater:246

Teton:338

Uinta: 231

Washakie:71

Weston: 6

Total2,565

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell:23

Carbon: 23

Converse:10

Crook:0

Fremont: 59

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs:3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 138

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 1

Park:11

Platte:1

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater:14

Teton:32

Uinta:46

Washakie:6

Weston: 0

Total:477

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10

Albany: 56

Big Horn: 34

Campbell:108

Carbon: 34

Converse:28

Crook:10

Fremont: 398

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs:18

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 418

Lincoln: 87

Natrona: 214

Niobrara: 2

Park:90

Platte 5

Sheridan: 55

Sublette: 37

Sweetwater:244

Teton:329

Uinta:238

Washakie:41

Weston: 5

Total:2,483

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.