CHEYENNE -- Sisters Delaney and Blakely Bock, ages 9 and 7, respectively, woke up Saturday morning ready for a normal day with their mom, Courtney.
What they didn't know was their father, Sgt. 1st Class Evan Bock, would be returning from a nearly yearlong deployment with the Wyoming Army National Guard 115th Field Artillery Brigade. Their dad was supposed to be home in June, but his deployment was extended due to COVID-19.
"It was really heartbreaking to have to tell them that their dad wasn't going to be home when they thought. So we decided that we would wait to tell them until the morning we knew he was on the plane," Courtney said. "They just found out (Saturday) that they were getting to go to pick up their dad."
Bock arrived at the Wyoming Air National Guard on Saturday afternoon alongside nearly 100 other soldiers, all of whom were returning home from a nearly yearlong deployment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Friends and family awaited their loved ones with flowers and posters with phrases like, "Best day ever," "Love endures all things" and "We've waited 347 days for this."
When the soldiers got off the plane, Gov. Mark Gordon welcomed them back to the state of Wyoming with elbow bumps, following proper health and safety precautions. Before getting to come back home to their families, the soldiers had to quarantine at Fort Bliss, Texas, due to the global coronavirus pandemic and the risks posed by international travel.
National Guard Public Affairs Officer Rusty Ridley said the Department of Defense implemented additional safety measures for the troops serving overseas that including a 14-day quarantine period to monitor any possible COVID-19 symptoms.
"But now, they're back in Wyoming, and you could tell they were excited to be here," Ridley said. "We're certainly proud of them; they did fantastic work on their mission there."
The brigade commanded all force field artillery headquarter missions with a high mobility artillery rocket system battalion and launchers located in five countries. On June 20, the brigade transferred their authority of the force to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade of Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
While the brigade was overseas and the coronavirus was spreading to countries all over the world, Courtney Bock held down the fort for her family in Wyoming. She works as a nurse, with three 12-hour shifts a week, and had to transition her kids to homeschooling as schools were shut down for the year due to COVID-19.
While the circumstances made life "kind of crazy" and caused even more worry, Courtney said they're most excited to reconnect as a family.
"It feels like the biggest weight has been lifted off my shoulders to have him home and to have all of us back together again," she said.
