CASPER -- Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Bruning and Division of Criminal Investigations Agent Brad Reinhart called on their CPR training to save the life of a man who collapsed while playing basketball at the Casper Recreation Center on Aug. 16. For their heroic actions, Bruning and Reinhart each received a Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders—Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action. A ceremony was held on Dec. 18 at the WYDOT office in Casper.
The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is awarded to individuals who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life using lifesaving skills (that may or not be taught by the American Red Cross Training Services). These individuals exemplify the mission of the American Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. They are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress. The award was presented by Wyoming Red Cross Executive Director Jan Daugaard at a ceremony that was well attended by DCI, WYDOT, volunteers and family members.
"I was humbled by their heroic efforts to step in and save a life. I hope this encourages others to gain lifesaving skills," Daugaard said.
On Aug. 16, Trooper Bruning was at a basketball game at the Casper Recreation Center when he witnessed a player collapse and stop breathing. With the help of DCI Agent Reinhart, who was there for a different event, Bruning began administering CPR to the downed player. Bruning and Reinhart took turns giving CPR until EMS arrived. The man was rushed to the hospital where he recovered.
CPR training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass. If you have questions or need more information, contact Daugaard at 307-256-1873 or jan.daugaard@redcross.org.
Actions like those of Trooper Bruning and Agent Reinhart exemplify the Red Cross mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.
If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course or other CPR/AED/First Aid class to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize or be inspired.
