GREEN RIVER— The 2019 boating season is winding down, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department aquatic invasive species (AIS) check stations throughout the state are set to close. The check stations and respective closing dates for southwest Wyoming are:
Evanston port of entry – Oct. 4 (Thursday-Sunday only after September 22)
Anvil Draw (Flaming Gorge) – Sept. 22
Firehole (Flaming Gorge) – Sept. 22
Kemmerer Ranger Station – Sept. 22
Inspections are available by appointment at the Evanston port of entry through the end of November and the Green River Regional Office year-round. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment 307-875-3225, extension 8622, or 307-677-1238.
Green River AIS Specialist Wes Gordon says that it's important to remember any conveyance being transported into the state of Wyoming is required to be inspected before launching on any water in the state until after Nov. 30.
"This requirement is extended year-round if the conveyance was last used in any water infested with zebra and or quagga mussels," Gordon said. "Please remember to stay vigilant and to clean, drain, and dry your watercraft after every use. Additionally, be sure your plugs and other water barriers remain out and/or open during transport."
For a list of inspection locations and private inspectors, visit
wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Aquatic-Invasive-Species-Prevention/AIS-Inspection-Locations.
Aquatic invasive species are nonnative organisms that can cause significant harm to an ecosystem when introduced. Aquatic invasive species, like zebra and quagga mussels, are small organisms that could have huge impacts for Wyoming's waters, boaters, and anglers. They can ruin fisheries, clog cooling systems in motorboats, foul hulls, and ruin equipment. Anyone who uses water or recreates on water will be impacted, according to a press release.
