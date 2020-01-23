Each year the Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives calls from hunters wondering where they should go for a DIY elk hunt in Wyoming. Throughout the state, there are public land opportunities as well as Access Yes areas -- private land that landowners have enrolled for public hunting. This is the advice I give hunters who are searching for a good place to hunt:
1. Narrow down the portion of the state you want to hunt. Start with where you plan to hunt in Wyoming. Visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access to see the hunter management areas (HMAs) or walk-in areas (WIAs) that are open for elk hunting. If planning on hunting private land that is not enrolled in our Access Yes program, always gain permission to hunt prior to applying for your license.
2. Think about the type of hunt you want to do. These questions may include: archery or rifle; early or late season; vehicle access or access by foot or horseback; and camp or stay at a hotel? Based on these answers, find the HMAs or WIAs that could accommodate your hunting preferences. Access Yes areas typically have fewer hunters than public lands. But, public lands can offer solitude if you are willing to hike into the backcountry.
3. Check with local Game and Fish personnel. Contact the regional access coordinator in your area with specific questions on Access Yes areas that would work best for you. The local wildlife biologist and game warden can give insights to public and private land access as well. Each hunter requires different considerations when planning their hunt, so it is best to research the area and know your requirements so we can assist you with planning your hunt.
In 2019, Wyoming offered access to 331 walk-in hunting areas and 59 hunter management areas throughout the state. In 2019, department funding and private donations provided more than 2.8 million acres of hunting access on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands, so please consider donating to Access Yes when you apply for licenses.
Kelly Todd,
Laramie regional access coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.