SOUTH PASS CITY — Wyoming Wilderness Association and the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) invite participants, volunteers and spectators to celebrate the sixth annual Run the Red race on Saturday in South Pass City State Park.
Festivities will include live music, family activities and insights presented by Patagonia trail running ambassador, Clare Gallagher, and other Red Desert experts. Run the Red is Wyoming’s premier ultra-, full-, and half-marathon race dedicated to conserving the vast, rugged, and historical landscape of the Red Desert.
Originally conceived in 2013, Run the Red has become an annual celebration of Wyoming’s Red Desert, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts, Wyomingites, advocacy groups and public officials who value the unique heritage, wildlife and recreational benefits of the Red Desert — one of the last intact high-elevation deserts in the United States, according to a press release.
“Run the Red is about getting people out to experience and recreate on an iconic Wyoming landscape,” said Aaron Bannon, NOLS environmental stewardship and sustainability director. “For NOLS, this is an important backcountry classroom where we teach our students horsepacking skills, and there just aren’t many places left where you can ride for days across open range without hitting a fence or major road.”
Originally established as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the 30th anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act, this year’s race will take place on Sept. 28, the newly established Wyoming Public Lands Day.
The race includes the first ultra-race, a 75-mile course that begins in South Pass City and heads towards the Oregon and Honeycomb Butte through a maze of canyons, badlands, buttes and valleys. Runners will intersect national historic trails, including the Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express routes, all of which retain their unspoiled viewsheds and intact wagon-wheel ruts from past centuries. Run the Red also provides runners with options to run a half marathon or 28-mile race.
Run the Red has a variety of events planned for the public. Runners and families can prime their mind and body with yoga offered by Ananda before and after the races. During the day on Saturday, ethnobotanist John Mioncynski will lead a nature hike, and Friends of South Pass will lead jeep tours into the desert and guided tours into the historic mines of South Pass.
The public is also welcome to volunteer with the Wyoming Outdoor Council for a stewardship project that improves nearby wildlife habitat on public land. Saturday evening participants can kick off the Wyoming Public Lands Day with locally brewed beers from Square State Brewing and a performance by Wyoming-based indie bluegrass quartet Low Water String Band.
For more information, visit runthereddesert.com.
During this evening celebration, Patagonia trail running ambassador Clare Gallagher will share her passion for running in wild places, and Martin Blackburn, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, will speak about the cultural significance of the Red Desert.
“Running in wild places is everything to me. It’s where I become alive, ground myself, connect with my environment and that deep, wild part of myself,” said Cassandra Vincelette, co-owner of Square State Brewing and a previous Run the Red racer from Rock Springs. “This year, I am really looking forward to the new course and celebrating Wyoming Public Lands Day.”
